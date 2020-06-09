Cricket SA accused of dragging its feet

The South African Cricketers’ Association (Saca) on Monday criticised Cricket South Africa (CSA) for their failure to finalise the investigation into the allegations of misconduct against the federation’s suspended CEO Thabang Moroe within the six-month time frame promised by the CSA board of directors.

“It has been reported in the media that CSA is ‘nowhere near’ finalising the matter, and this defies belief,” said Saca CEO Andrew Breetzke.

“It appears as if the Covid-19 pandemic is being used as a convenient excuse for the delay, in spite of the fact that CSA is operationally fully functional at the moment.

“There appears to be a distinct lack of will at board level to deal with this matter, despite the dire need for finality on this material issue for all stakeholders in cricket.”

Saca president Omphile Ramela added: “CSA desperately needs to regain the confidence of the players, public, broadcasters and sponsors, particularly with respect to matters of governance. Its failure to bring this matter to a conclusion undermines its efforts in this regard.”

In reaction, CSA said it had noted the concerns of its stakeholders regarding the delay.

“This situation is regrettable, and CSA would like to assure all cricket stakeholders of our uppermost intention to ensure absolute transparency on the related forensic outcomes once all of the related processes have been concluded,” the federation said in a statement.

“CSA would like to make it clear that the forensic auditors are currently finalising the forensic report and once the auditors have tabled the report directly to the board, CSA commits to sharing the findings of the report, in line with board approval.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.