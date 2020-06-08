Rugby 8.6.2020 03:54 pm

Blitzboks star Cecil Afrika hangs up his boots

Sport24 Wire
Blitzboks star Cecil Afrika hangs up his boots

Springbok Sevens player Cecil Afrika has called time on a 12-year international career. Picture: Gallo Images

Though he has retired from the international game, Cecil Afrika could return if he is called upon for next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Springbok Sevens legend Cecil Afrika has stepped down from international sevens duty.

Afrika, 32, ended his official Blitzboks journey on Monday after 12 seasons with the national side.

Though he admitted he hadn’t quite given up on his Olympic dream, unless called upon, South Africa’s highest points’ scorer said he would not don the Blitzboks colours again after a mutual agreement between the player and Springbok Sevens management.

“The Covid-19 pandemic we are currently facing is definitely not something anyone wished for and was certainly not expected, and as much as it has re-arranged and possibly unsettled my Olympic 2020 chances, it is a dream deferred and not cancelled,” Afrika said.

“As management has mentioned, the possibility remains should the opportunity to play in [next year’s Tokyo Olympics] present itself. I am always ready to play should the Blitzboks need me.”

The former World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year bowed out after 345 World Rugby Sevens Series matches and a points tally of 1 462.

Afrika, who made his debut in Dubai in 2009, played in his final and 66th tournament for his country in Vancouver in March this year.

He was part of two World Rugby Sevens Series-winning Blitzbok squads, in 2017 and 2018, as well as the South African team that won Commonwealth Games gold (2014) and Olympic bronze (2016) medals.

“It is one of those inevitable things in professional sport, but even so, it remains a sad day to say goodbye to Cecil when his contract expires,” said Springbok Sevens coach Neil Powell.

“He has been a great of the game, his achievements speak for themselves and he inspired many to enjoy the game of sevens.

“I played with Cecil when he made his debut in 2009 and, in the last couple of years, had the privilege of coaching him as well. He was a truly gifted player who came back from some serious injuries more than once to achieve amazing feats as a player and squad member.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
All Blacks claim Vancouver scalp, Blitzboks finish fourth 9.3.2020
Blitzboks dominant on opening day of Vancouver Sevens 8.3.2020
Blitzboks conquer a mountain in Los Angeles 3.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government Social distancing in public places still a major challenge for SA – Ramaphosa

Education SA gears up to reopen schools as Motshekga pleads for no unnecessary visits

Business News Cosatu calls for additional R1-trillion stimulus package to save jobs

Covid-19 Covid-19 cases rise to 48,285, with 998 total deaths

Covid-19 Spike in positive Covid cases puts more Joburg neighbourhoods on government watchlist


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition