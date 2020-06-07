 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Anne Vilas, a pioneer of a ‘gentleman’s’ game

Cricket 5 mins ago

The second woman elected to lead a provincial cricket body in South Africa, experienced administrator Anne Vilas is ready to take on her new role.

Ken Borland
07 Jun 2020
11:51:38 AM
PREMIUM!
Anne Vilas, a pioneer of a ‘gentleman’s’ game

Central Gauteng Lions president Anne Vilas addressing the media during a virtual press conference. Picture: Gallo Images

New Central Gauteng Lions president Anne Vilas does not see herself as a new broom looking to sweep clean, but what she will bring to her role is business acumen and a great passion for the game of cricket. Vilas is certainly not a new face around the Wanderers. She has been on the Lions board for nine years, was the vice-president to predecessor Jack Madiseng and is highly regarded as an administrator. And she says she is happy to build on the legacy Madiseng created during his tenure from September 2016. “In revealing my goals I’m really cognisant of...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Lions cricket still going strong, CEO assures 29.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Spike in positive Covid cases puts more Joburg neighbourhoods on government watchlist

Business ANC’s Duarte raises the question of the ‘white economy’ in post Covid-19 SA

Courts Liberty Fighters to battle on against state’s ‘weird’ appeal of anti-lockdown judgment

Infection Updates Covid-19 cases shoot up by huge record 3,267 to 40,792

World Memorial service to be held for Floyd, officers in court


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.