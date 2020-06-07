Sport 7.6.2020 09:02 am

McIlroy, Rahm head strong field at Colonial

AFP
McIlroy, Rahm head strong field at Colonial

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, who is ranked No. 1 in the world, is part of a sold field for next week's Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas. GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/Cliff Hawkins

World number one Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm of Spain will highlight a strong field in Fort Worth, Texas next week as the PGA Tour returns from a three-month break due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Americans Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas will also tee it up on Thursday at the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club course.

The 148-player Fort Worth field also includes world No. 3 Brooks Koepka, defending champion Kevin Na and Phil Mickelson.

One major change is that organizers are not allowing any spectators at the event which runs through June 14.

The PGA Tour cancelled 11 tournaments during its shutdown, and revised its remaining schedule.

The first five events of the restart, including the Charles Schwab, will be played without spectators.

The first tournament to have fans will be The Memorial, July 16-19 in Dublin, Ohio.

After the Charles Schwab, the PGA Tour now will feature the RBC Heritage (June 18-21) in Hilton Head, South Carolina; the Travelers Championship (June 25-28) in Cromwell, Connecticut; and the Rocket Mortgage Classic (July 2-5) in Detroit, Michigan.

The PGA Championship will be played August 6-9 in San Francisco and the US Open is rescheduled for September 17-20 in New York.

Related Stories
McIlroy hopes Ryder Cup will be moved to 2021 26.5.2020
McIlroy backs PGA return plan, will play first three events 15.5.2020
Montgomerie hits back at Azinger’s ‘faux pas’ 6.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Spike in positive Covid cases puts more Joburg neighbourhoods on government watchlist

Business ANC’s Duarte raises the question of the ‘white economy’ in post Covid-19 SA

Courts Liberty Fighters to battle on against state’s ‘weird’ appeal of anti-lockdown judgment

Infection Updates Covid-19 cases shoot up by huge record 3,267 to 40,792

World Memorial service to be held for Floyd, officers in court


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition