Sports minister calls on federations to focus on transformation

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa says he is concerned over the lack of urgency in the transformation of South African sport.

In a statement released by the department of sport, arts and culture on Saturday, it was confirmed that Mthethwa had met with Happy Ntshingila, chairperson of the eminent persons group (EPG) on transformation, following the release of the EPG’s annual report.

While the EPG had faced several hurdles in recent years, particularly with respect to federations failing to sumbit all required documents, the group continued to plough ahead in its attempt to monitor the facilitation of transformation at all levels of South African sport.

Reacting to the 2019/20 EPG report, government expressed concern over the state of transformation.

“It was a frank and robust engagement that was held in good spirit,” the sports ministry said in a statement.

“Minister Mthethwa was concerned about the lack of implementation of the EPG team recommendations, and went as far as proposing an investigation on the enforcement mechanism including the possibility of using legislative instruments to ensure that all the transformation objectives are realised.”

Mthethwa’s department revealed multiple concerns after receiving the latest EPG report.

“The report highlights that more than 50% of the audited federations have achieved their transformation targets, but black Africans and women are underrepresented in every sphere of South African sport.

“Less than 10% of the 25 000 schools participate in sport and the minister emphasised that this needs major improvement.

“The Minister (also) raised his concern on the leadership and governance matters that have consistently undermined the development and transformation of sport in the country.”

