South African Sport 6.6.2020 01:32 pm

Sports minister calls on federations to focus on transformation

Sport24 Wire
Sports minister calls on federations to focus on transformation

Minister of sport, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa. Picture: Gallo Images

Nathi Mthethwa’s department has revealed multiple concerns after receiving the latest EPG report.

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa says he is concerned over the lack of urgency in the transformation of South African sport.

In a statement released by the department of sport, arts and culture on Saturday, it was confirmed that Mthethwa had met with Happy Ntshingila, chairperson of the eminent persons group (EPG) on transformation, following the release of the EPG’s annual report.

While the EPG had faced several hurdles in recent years, particularly with respect to federations failing to sumbit all required documents, the group continued to plough ahead in its attempt to monitor the facilitation of transformation at all levels of South African sport.

Reacting to the 2019/20 EPG report, government expressed concern over the state of transformation.

“It was a frank and robust engagement that was held in good spirit,” the sports ministry said in a statement.

“Minister Mthethwa was concerned about the lack of implementation of the EPG team recommendations, and went as far as proposing an investigation on the enforcement mechanism including the possibility of using legislative instruments to ensure that all the transformation objectives are realised.”

Mthethwa’s department revealed multiple concerns after receiving the latest EPG report.

“The report highlights that more than 50% of the audited federations have achieved their transformation targets, but black Africans and women are underrepresented in every sphere of South African sport.

“Less than 10% of the 25 000 schools participate in sport and the minister emphasised that this needs major improvement.

“The Minister (also) raised his concern on the leadership and governance matters that have consistently undermined the development and transformation of sport in the country.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Only government can decide when football will resume – Jordaan 3.6.2020
Government calls for patience from SA sports community 2.6.2020
Jordaan and Khoza to report to Mthethwa on protocols for football return 2.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Spike in positive Covid cases puts more Joburg neighbourhoods on government watchlist

Business ANC’s Duarte raises the question of the ‘white economy’ in post Covid-19 SA

Courts Liberty Fighters to battle on against state’s ‘weird’ appeal of anti-lockdown judgment

Infection Updates Covid-19 cases shoot up by huge record 3,267 to 40,792

World Memorial service to be held for Floyd, officers in court


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition