Tottenham's Son Heung-min enjoyed 'tough' military service

AFP
Tottenham's Son Heung-min is back from military service.

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min says he enjoyed the “tough” challenge of his three-week spell doing military service in South Korea.

Son completed his mandatory training last month while Tottenham waited for the Premier League season to resume after the coronavirus shutdown.

The enforced break has also allowed the 27-year-old to complete his recovery from the arm fracture he suffered in Tottenham’s win against Aston Villa in February.

Son was excused the full military service of nearly two years after helping South Korea to victory in the 2018 Asian Games, but was still required to serve a shorter period.

“It was a good experience,” he told Spurs TV. “I couldn’t say everything that I’ve done but I really enjoyed it. Those guys were nice. The three weeks were tough but I tried to enjoy it.”

He added: “The first day, we don’t know each other so it’s a bit weird but soon we got to know each other. We spent every day together in one room, 10 people. We were very close, working together, we helped each other so the time was fantastic.”

Son was out injured for the final weeks before the Premier League was suspended and cannot wait to get going when the season restarts on June 17.

“I’m physically fine, I’m working really, really hard to be at my maximum level and it’s nearly there,” he said.

“Everyone is back, everyone is in good shape. Everyone wants to play again and everyone is motivated,” he added.

