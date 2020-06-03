 
 
Jannie wanted Bismarck to follow him home

Rugby

After returning to SA, Jannie du Plessis admits he was disappointed to learn his brother Bismarck had extended his contract with Montpellier.

Rudolph Jacobs
03 Jun 2020
09:26:35 AM
Former Springbok stars Jannie (left) and Bismarck du Plessis. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

It was a case of ‘touch and go’ late last year, with veteran Springbok hooker Bismarck du Plessis nearly joining the Lions, his brother and former Bok prop Jannie du Plessis has revealed. The two siblings’ careers had been intertwined ever since Jannie followed Bismarck to the Sharks in 2008, shortly after he won the Currie Cup with the Cheetahs in 2007. Jannie went on to earn 119 Super Rugby caps and Bismarck 131, while 37-year-old Jannie earned 70 Bok caps and 36-year-old Bismarck secured 79 caps, with both playing their last Test matches at the 2015 World Cup. They...

