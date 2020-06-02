Government calls for patience from SA sports community

Government has pleaded for “patience and tolerance” in its efforts to reintroduce sport – professional and amateur – in South Africa.

This follows the confirmation last week that all professional non-contact and contact sports teams and athletes would be allowed to return to training under level three lockdown regulations, provided they were doing so outside of a hotspot area and that they had received official permission from government.

Non-contact sports, meanwhile, would be allowed to resume matches on a professional level.

In the case of social sports like golf and surfing, however, there had been disappointment expressed from the sporting community since Saturday’s announcement by sports minister Nathi Mthethwa, as recreational and amateur activities remained suspended.

On Monday, the sports ministry released a statement asking for patience and emphasising that decisions were being taken, first and foremost, with the safety of the South African public in mind.

“The Department and Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture take this opportunity to request continued patience and tolerance as the directions announced by the minister are still to be signed and published in the Government Gazette,” the statement read.

“Once this process has been undertaken, they will then be officially released to all sectoral stakeholders.

“The process of submission of information which all affected stakeholders will have to undertake will also be outlined.”

