Simunovic, Hayes leave Celtic

“I would like to sincerely thank both Jozo and Jonny, brilliant lads who have given their all to Celtic over a number of years,” said Celtic manager Neil Lennon.

“Jozo has been part of our great club for some time and has given us some wonderful times, playing a really important part in our success. Jonny, too, has been an important player for the club in recent years.

“Above all, both are great men and everyone at Celtic wishes Jozo and Jonny and their families all the very best for the future. We are sure they will continue to be successful in everything they do.

“Both players leave Celtic as nine-in-a-row champions, something they have earned, an achievement they richly deserve and something I know they will cherish dearly.”

Centre-back Simunovic joined Celtic from Dinamo Zagreb in 2015 and went on to make 125 appearances for the club while managing a knee problem during his time with the Glasgow giants.

The 25-year-old scored the winner against Kilmarnock after 67 minutes while wearing the number five jersey made famous by Billy McNeill — Celtic’s captain when they won the European Cup in 1967 — in the first game after the former Hoops manager’s death last year.

Utility player Hayes, a Republic of Ireland international made 68 appearances after arriving from Aberdeen in 2017.