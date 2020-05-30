South African Sport 30.5.2020 02:27 pm

Back to training as sports teams get thumbs up

Sport24 Wire
Back to training as sports teams get thumbs up

Elite rugby players are among those who can resume training next month, once safety proposals have been approved by government. Picture: Gallo Images

Non-contact professional sport contests can be held from next month, government has confirmed, but federations will first need to prove they have sufficient safety protocols in place.

Professional rugby and soccer teams in South Africa can resume training on June 1, under level three of the national lockdown regulations, but they will not be allowed to play matches.

That was the message from sports minister Nathi Mthethwa on Saturday as he confirmed that professional contact sport would be allowed to return to training in a staggered, controlled manner.

Non-contact professional sports, meanwhile, were given the green light to resume training and competing.

However, all sports which wanted to resume training or playing would have 14 days to submit their proposals to government to map out, procedurally, how they would ensure the safety of the players and officials involved.

All sports events would take place behind closed doors in empty stadiums, government confirmed, and the control measures would be strict, with massages, ice-baths and saunas all banned, while physiotherapists would be able to work only on injured athletes.

“This is the news sport has been waiting to hear as it allows us to begin to ramp up preparations for an eventual return-to-play,” said SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux, in reaction to the announcement.

“We submitted a comprehensive, staged return-to-play protocols document to the department five weeks ago and we are ready to begin medical screening of players immediately.

“We will seek further clarity from the department on the application of the guidelines as they apply to contact training, but this is an opportunity for our players to enhance their lockdown training regimes by increasing their fitness work for an eventual return to play.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
PSL clubs given green light to resume training 30.5.2020
Artists who haven’t been paid Covid-19 relief fund, we are following up – Mthethwa 28.5.2020
National library litigation costs jump to R1.8m 22.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Africa ‘Cook Off’: Zimbabwe’s film that defied all odds to reach Netflix

Covid-19 Rugby and soccer only likely to return at level 1, says department

Covid-19 Covid-19 testing backlog is 96,480, government confirms

Motoring News June petrol price increase expected, diesel rationing starts

Courts British American Tobacco to take legal action over cigarette ban


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition