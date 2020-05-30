Sport 30.5.2020 12:39 pm

Tottenham’s Parrott set to miss Premier League restart after appendix removal

AFP
Parrott saw his penalty saved by Norwich's Tim Krul in Spurs' FA Cup fifth-round defeat. AFP/File/Glyn KIRK

Tottenham striker Troy Parrott is set to miss the restart of the Premier League season after his club said on Saturday that he had surgery to remove his appendix.

The 18-year-old, who has made four appearances in all competitions this season, was suffering from appendicitis.

“The young striker was found to have early signs of appendicitis after reporting abdominal pain to our medical staff,” Tottenham said in a statement.

“He will now undergo a period of recovery before commencing rehabilitation and returning to training later in June.”

Parrott, who made his international debut for the Republic of Ireland last November, was deemed not ready for regular first-team action by manager Jose Mourinho despite calls for the teenager to be given more game time following Harry Kane’s injury in January.

The Premier League season is set to resume on June 17, with Spurs due to play their first match following the coronavirus lockdown against Manchester United the following weekend.

Mourinho said on Friday that Kane, Son Heung-min, Moussa Sissoko and Steven Bergwijn, who were all injured when the Premier League was suspended in March, will be fit to return.

