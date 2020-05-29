Golf 29.5.2020 10:41 am

New date announced for Nedbank Golf Challenge

Own correspondent
Marcus Kinhult of Sweden plays his second shot to the 18th during the final round of last year's Nedbank Golf Challenge. Picture: Getty Images

The 2020 Nedbank Golf Challenge will be held between December 3-6.

The European Tour has announced a new date for the Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player, as part of its revised 2020 schedule.

The tournament, known as ‘Africa’s Major’, was one of four rescheduled Rolex Series events, organisers confirmed, and would now be held between December 3-6 at the Gary Player Country Club at Sun City.

It would remain the penultimate tournament of the European Tour season and would be followed by the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, which would take place between December 10-13 at Jumeirah Golf Estates, where the 2020 Race to Dubai champion was set to be crowned.

Tournament host Gary Player was among the first to express his delight about the new date for the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

“It’s one of South Africa’s favourite sporting events. I’m sure the public will be as elated as I am,” Player said.

“The tournament does so much good for tourism and advertising our beautiful country. I’m eternally grateful for the European Tour and all our sponsors involved.”

Following the suspension of the season on March 8, the European Tour was set for a return to action behind closed doors in July, with a new UK Swing involving six tournaments being played in July and August.

All European Tour tournaments would be subject to stringent safety and testing protocols.

