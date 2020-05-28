Lions hold on to Wandisile Simelane

Talented young midfielder Wandisile Simelane has committed his future to the Lions by extending his contract.

The Johannesburg franchise announced on Thursday that the 22-year-old player would stay on their books until 2022.

There had been rumours that the former Junior Springbok star could leave the Lions, and he was linked with moves to the Sharks, Bulls and Stormers.

The Lions, meanwhile, also confirmed the signings of Bulls utility back Divan Rossouw and Maties U-21 playmaker Jordan Hendrikse.

