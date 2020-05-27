Rugby 27.5.2020 08:15 pm

Ruan Dreyer heading back to the Lions?

Rudolph Jacobs
Ruan Dreyer heading back to the Lions?

Former Springbok prop Ruan Dreyer. Picture: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images

Reports suggest that Ruan Dreyer could be returning to Johannesburg.

Former Springbok and Lions prop Ruan Dreyer could be heading back home in the near future because of a major shake-up at English club Gloucester.
Due to in-house ramblings within the UK outfit, former coach Johan Ackermann parted ways with the club two weeks ago, joining the Docomo Red Hurricanes in Japan.
Springbok lock Franco Mostert, a World Cup winner last year, was reportedly also set to leave the club, following Ackermann to Japan where he was due to join the Honda Heat.
Mostert played for Japanese side the Ricoh Black Rams two seasons back, before he joined Gloucester.
Now, according to the The Rugby Paper website, “a third South African looks to be on his way out… with the Lions looking to take prop Ruan Dreyer back to Johannesburg”.
The 29-year-old Dreyer played 80 Super Rugby games for the Lions and four Tests for the Boks in 2016, but he had turned out in only seven games for Gloucester since joining them in 2018.
Creating an internal struggle at the club, Gloucester director of rugby David Humphreys was locked in a power battle with the players and board over the appointment of the next head coach.
The former Ireland flyhalf favoured an external appointment to replace Ackermann, with former Wales coach Rob Howley believed to be his front runner.
Howley was currently suspended from rugby for betting irregularities, but he would be free to return next month.
Members of the Gloucester board favoured an internal appointment and
wanted to give the job to the club’s current skills coach Rory Teague.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Cronje backs Lions despite mass exodus 22.5.2020
All lions that escaped from Limpopo’s Alldays lodge captured 13.5.2020
Four of seven lions still on the loose in Limpopo 12.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Tobacco case only likely to be heard in two weeks, as SA keeps puffing away illegally

Courts ConCourt refuses woman leave to appeal divorce settlement

Politics ANC MPs rally around Dlamini-Zuma after ‘class suicide’ question

Politics Covid-19 affects every race, Mkhize tells EFF MP

Government ‘I am not Mazzotti’s friend,’ declares Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition