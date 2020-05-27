Ruan Dreyer heading back to the Lions?

Former Springbok and Lions prop Ruan Dreyer could be heading back home in the near future because of a major shake-up at English club Gloucester.

Due to in-house ramblings within the UK outfit, former coach Johan Ackermann parted ways with the club two weeks ago, joining the Docomo Red Hurricanes in Japan.

Springbok lock Franco Mostert, a World Cup winner last year, was reportedly also set to leave the club, following Ackermann to Japan where he was due to join the Honda Heat.

Mostert played for Japanese side the Ricoh Black Rams two seasons back, before he joined Gloucester.

Now, according to the The Rugby Paper website, “a third South African looks to be on his way out… with the Lions looking to take prop Ruan Dreyer back to Johannesburg”.

The 29-year-old Dreyer played 80 Super Rugby games for the Lions and four Tests for the Boks in 2016, but he had turned out in only seven games for Gloucester since joining them in 2018.

Creating an internal struggle at the club, Gloucester director of rugby David Humphreys was locked in a power battle with the players and board over the appointment of the next head coach.

The former Ireland flyhalf favoured an external appointment to replace Ackermann, with former Wales coach Rob Howley believed to be his front runner.

Howley was currently suspended from rugby for betting irregularities, but he would be free to return next month.

Members of the Gloucester board favoured an internal appointment and

wanted to give the job to the club’s current skills coach Rory Teague.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.