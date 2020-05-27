Sport 27.5.2020 02:04 pm

Premier League clubs vote to resume contact training

AFP
Premier League clubs vote to resume contact training

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola holds up the Premier League trophy. AFP/File/Glyn KIRK

Premier League clubs voted unanimously on Wednesday to resume contact training as “Project Restart” took a huge step forwards.

“Premier League shareholders today voted unanimously to resume contact training, marking another step towards restarting the Premier League season, when safe to do so,” the league said in a statement.

“Squads are now able to train as a group and engage in tackling while minimising any unnecessary close contact.”

It added: “Discussions are ongoing as work continues towards resuming the season, when conditions allow.”

The Premier League was put on hold in March due to the coronavirus.

Clubs returned to training in small and socially distanced groups last week ahead of a proposed restart in June

Related Stories
Serie A meeting Italian Government to discover fate of season 27.5.2020
Mourinho does not expect to see ‘crazy’ transfers after virus 27.5.2020
KZN premier and MEC to assess schools’ readiness as teachers return to work on Thursday 27.5.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Tobacco case only likely to be heard in two weeks, as SA keeps puffing away illegally

Courts ConCourt refuses woman leave to appeal divorce settlement

Politics ANC MPs rally around Dlamini-Zuma after ‘class suicide’ question

Politics Covid-19 affects every race, Mkhize tells EFF MP

Government ‘I am not Mazzotti’s friend,’ declares Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 