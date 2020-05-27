Sport 27.5.2020 01:37 pm

Favre hints at Dortmund exit after Bayern defeat

AFP
Favre hints at Dortmund exit after Bayern defeat

Dortmund's Swiss coach Lucien Favre has hinted that he may leave at the end of the season, with his side currently trailing Bayern Munich by seven points in the title race.. POOL/AFP/Federico GAMBARINI

Swiss coach Lucien Favre has hinted that he may leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season after defeat by Bayern Munich left his team seven points adrift of the champions in the Bundesliga title race with six games left.

For the second season running under Favre, second-placed Dortmund find themselves wanting at the tail end of the campaign with Bayern now firmly on course for an eighth straight league title.

The Swiss gave a resigned grin when asked if Tuesday’s 1-0 home loss to Bayern behind closed doors, settled by Joshua Kimmich’s deft chip, proved Favre does not have what it takes for Dortmund to break Bayern’s monopoly on the German league.

“That’s been said here for months,” said Favre, 62, who has a year left on his Dortmund contract.

“I know how these things go and I will talk about it in a few weeks.

“I’m staying calm and I trust in myself.”

The home defeat in Dortmund came on the back of a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Bayern last November at Munich’s Allianz Arena.

According to German daily Bild on Wednesday, Dortmund’s bosses made contact “in the past few months” with Niko Kovac, who was sacked by Bayern in November, as a possible successor to Favre.

After Favre said he will make a future announcement, Germany legend and Sky pundit Lothar Matthaeus commented “as soon as I heard that, I thought ‘Favre will leave and Kovac will come'”.

Bild also claim that RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann is Dortmund’s ideal candidate, but the 32-year-old is under contract until 2023.

Favre has all but waved the white flag on bridging the gap in the table, even though Bayern must still face Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen, who have already both beaten them this season.

“It’s going be difficult – seven points (to make up) in six games, that is brutally hard,” said Favre.

The Swiss fell offside with Dortmund fans last season when he conceded the 2018/19 title race was “over” after a 4-2 home defeat by Schalke left them three points behind Bayern with three games left.

Related Stories
Bayern’s Mueller expects sparks to fly in Dortmund showdown 24.5.2020
Neuer signs new Bayern deal until 2023 20.5.2020
German league restart draws global audiences – but players reminded to keep distance 18.5.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Tobacco case only likely to be heard in two weeks, as SA keeps puffing away illegally

Courts ConCourt refuses woman leave to appeal divorce settlement

Politics ANC MPs rally around Dlamini-Zuma after ‘class suicide’ question

Politics Covid-19 affects every race, Mkhize tells EFF MP

Government ‘I am not Mazzotti’s friend,’ declares Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 