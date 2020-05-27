Jake White unveils new-look coaching team at the Bulls

Jake White has confirmed he has completed his overhaul at the Bulls, announcing his new-look backroom coaching team.

White heads up the group as director of rugby as well as head coach.

The role of breakdown specialist will be filled by Nollis Marais, an experienced campaigner among various coaching roles at the Bulls over the years. Marais is no stranger to high pressure roles, as he filled the head coach position at this level in 2017.

White outlined the importance of the role after unveiling his support team on Tuesday.

“Teams have always had consultants or forwards coaches addressing the breakdown as part of their broader roles,” White said.

“This will become a key focus area for us going forward, especially with the breakdown laws being changed.

“It also speaks to the type of rugby we will be looking to play. Nollis has been around the block and knows exactly what we need. I have no doubt that he is the perfect man for this job.”

A new face to the group was Joey Mongalo, the Bulls’ new defence coach, who had previously spent a decade with the Lions and Golden Lions where he served several roles including defence and attack coach for the Super Rugby, Currie Cup, SuperSport Rugby Challenge and junior teams. He also served as an assistant coach to the Junior Springboks in 2016.

Mongalo was no stranger to Loftus either, as he represented the union in the Currie Cup and various junior campaigns. He also spent a year as a marketing assistant with the Blue Bulls Company.

Russell Winter was officially announced as forwards coach last week, while current backline coach Chris Rossouw was set to continue his work with the backs.

Pine Pienaar, meanwhile, would move out of his role as defence coach, and into the role of technical advisor.

White was also in the process of addressing the need for a new scrum coach.

“We will be looking to announce a new scrum coach in the near future, as we have agreed to release Daan Human to the Springboks,” he said.

“He has done some amazing work with the pack, as can be seen on the field, and will undoubtedly be missed at Loftus

“We have already engaged a few candidates and are confident that we will announce a suitable replacement shortly.”

