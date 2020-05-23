Sport 23.5.2020 04:35 pm

La Liga can resume week of June 8 – Spanish Prime Minister

AFP
La Liga can resume week of June 8 – Spanish Prime Minister

Lionel Messi and Barcelona have been given permission to restart La Liga next month. FC BARCELONA/AFP/File/Miguel Ruiz

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Saturday that La Liga can resume from its coronavirus lockdown on the week of June 8.

“The resumption of major professional sporting competitions and in particular La Liga will be allowed from the week of June 8,” Sanchez told a press conference.

More than two months after the COVID-19 pandemic halted the season in Spain, players have begun training in small groups as they aim to be as ready as possible for the planned reboot next month.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has said the preferred date for games to resume is Friday, June 12 and Sanchez’s announcement means that plan has been given the green light from the government.

Clubs have 11 games left to play to finish the season, with the proposed final round to be completed by the end of July.

A compressed calendar would mean teams playing matches both in midweek and at weekends while fixtures will be held behind closed doors, with only 197 people allowed to attend, according to a protocol prepared by La Liga.

Players will also undergo tests for coronavirus the day before games and will have their temperatures taken before being allowed to enter stadiums.

La Liga’s staggered training programme meant players began working individually at training grounds on May 4 and were able to expand into groups of up to 10 players this week.

The top flight was first suspended on March 12 after Real Madrid went into quarantine on the same day following the positive test of one of the club’s basketball players.

But Tebas has been adamant the league must restart, having estimated that a cancellation of the season would cost clubs around one billion euros ($1.09 billion).

France’s Ligue 1 has been cut short, with Paris Saint-Germain declared champions, while the Bundesliga in Germany became the first major European league to resume behind closed doors last weekend.

Related Stories
Atletico join Espanyol in requesting player, staff paycuts 28.3.2020
Celta strike late to put brakes on Real Madrid 17.2.2020
Real make light of absentees to go top but Atletico beaten 20.1.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime DA says Cele is ‘smoking his socks’ if he thinks smokers should give cops receipts

Covid-19 Here’s what the many different models predict about Covid-19

Society ‘I slept outside Sassa for two days with my child,’ says mom desperate for help

Eish! US family hands in $1 million they found on the street

Covid-19 Concern as Covid-19 cases escalate in Limpopo’s mining towns


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 