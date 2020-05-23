Sport 23.5.2020 01:13 pm

Rugby’s Pro14 plans August return to action in Ireland

AFP
Rugby’s Pro14 plans August return to action in Ireland

Johnny Sexton's Leinster won last season's Pro14. AFP/File/ROMAIN LAFABREGUE

Rugby union’s Pro14 is preparing for a return to action in late August, with plans unveiled for matches between the four Irish provinces.

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) has outlined proposals to resume the 2019/20 season with derby fxtures in Dublin on the weekend of August 22-23.

The competition, which brings together sides from Italy, Ireland, Wales, Scotland and South Africa, has been indefinitely suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

IRFU chief executive Philip Browne said on the IRFU website: “Our documents are now with the government and I would like to acknowledge the cooperation and support we have received from the government and its agencies, in particular Sport Ireland and the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport.

“Based on these protocols, we have set target dates of 22nd and 23rd August for a return to play with the staging of Guinness Pro14 derby fixtures between the provinces at the Aviva Stadium behind closed doors.”

He added: “In these times these matches are not just rugby fixtures, they are a beacon of hope for the entire country.”

Pro14 bosses announced on Friday they had agreed to sell a 28 percent stake in the five-nation league to private equity firm CVC Capital Partners.

Browne said the Irish body would net £30 million ($37 million) from the deal.

Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Martyn Phillips said he looked forward to a “sea change in the ability of the Pro14 to realise its full potential”.

Related Stories
Why the Pro14 can’t be played behind closed doors 16.3.2020
Cheetahs and Kings left stranded as Pro14 season suspended 12.3.2020
Experienced duo return as Kings head to Edinburgh 31.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime DA says Cele is ‘smoking his socks’ if he thinks smokers should give cops receipts

Covid-19 Here’s what the many different models predict about Covid-19

Society ‘I slept outside Sassa for two days with my child,’ says mom desperate for help

Eish! US family hands in $1 million they found on the street

Covid-19 Concern as Covid-19 cases escalate in Limpopo’s mining towns


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition