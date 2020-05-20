Sport 20.5.2020 05:01 pm

Zidane hails fit and ready Real Madrid

AFP
Zidane hails fit and ready Real Madrid

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says his players are in good shape to restart . AFP/File/JAVIER SORIANO

Zinedine Zidane expressed admiration at both the physical and mental form in which his Real Madrid players have returned from the coronavirus lockdown and vowed they would give everything to win a trophy.

“The players have worked well from home and that’s why they have come back on great form, this is going to be crucial,” Zidane said of their individual training plans.

“This week has been great because even working in small groups we can go further, work better, and next week will be even better.”

Real are two points behind Barcelona in Spain’s La Liga and the 12-time European champions also trail Manchester City after the first-leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Frenchman Zidane led Madrid to three Champions League titles in his first tenure at the helm of the club and hopes to win something in his first full season back in charge.

“After almost 60 days everyone is happy to get back here and catch up with each other, and to play some football, which is what they all love,” said Zidane.

“We’ll do everything to be ready for the restart and with eleven games to go we want to give it absolutely everything to win something.”

Related Stories
The night Real Madrid and European football struck gold 19.5.2020
La Liga clubs given permission to expand into group training 18.5.2020
On this day in LaLiga history – 8 May 8.5.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance Is rental property still a good investment?

Society NGO, govt in fight over peanut-butter sandwiches for the poor

Infection Updates Northern Cape reports first Covid-19 death, total cases now 17,200

Covid-19 Schools to start reopening from 1 June, but no sport to be allowed

Politics To hell with government keeping us indoors like we are kids, says ‘sarcastic’ Shilowa


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 