Sport 20.5.2020 08:08 am

Tour de France preceded by several warm up races

AFP
Tour de France preceded by several warm up races

Israel Start Up Nation cyclists in training for the Tour de France. AFP/File/JALAA MAREY

Several races will be staged in the run up to the rescheduled Tour de France which starts at the end of August, an updated cycling calendar revealed on Tuesday.

As the ban on the sport is lifted the first race in France will be the Route d’Occitanie between August 1-4 followed by a one day mountain challenge at Mont Ventoux and then the Tour de l’Ain from August 7-9.

Also packed into the programme is the shortened Criterium de Dauphine between 12-16 August and then the four-day Tour du Limousin from August 18.

The International Cycling Union insisted the dates would be constantly evaluated according to the health situation regarding the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The Tour has been rescheduled to embark from Nice on August 29 from its original June start date in an attempt to make sure the sport’s central financial pillar can be staged this season.

Related Stories
SA cyclists eager for Tour de France 17.4.2020
Tour de France working on new start date 14.4.2020
Secrecy and suspense over Tour de France’s fate 1.4.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Many economists predicting another interest rate cut on Thursday

Covid-19 Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic ‘without vaccine’

World Trump threatens permanent freeze on WHO funding in 30 days

Society Immigrants are living in fear and hunger, NGOs say

Parliament Dlamini-Zuma misses parly meeting, ‘busy with level 3 regulations’


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition