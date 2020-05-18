Sport 18.5.2020 05:12 pm

Chelsea’s Hudson-Odoi arrested and bailed: reports

AFP
Chelsea’s Hudson-Odoi arrested and bailed: reports

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi was arrested and bailed, according to reports.. AFP/File/Adrian DENNIS

Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi was arrested at the weekend after police responded to a report of an “unwell woman”, British media reported on Monday.

Police officers and an ambulance attended Hudson-Odoi’s London home in the early hours of Sunday.

The 19-year-old was arrested and taken into custody before being released and bailed.

“Police and London ambulance service were called at 03:53hrs on Sunday, 17 May to a report of an unwell woman,” a police spokesman said, adding that the woman was taken to hospital.

The reports said Hudson-Odoi was in breach of coronavirus lockdown guidelines.

Chelsea have declined to comment, according to the reports.

Hudson-Odoi made a full recovery after becoming the first Premier League player to test positive for COVID-19 in March.

