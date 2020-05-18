Sport 18.5.2020 12:31 pm

France full-back Bouthier extends Montpellier contract until 2023

AFP
France full-back Bouthier extends Montpellier contract until 2023

Anthony Bouthier scored a try as France won in Wales in the Six Nations . AFP/File/Anne-Christine POUJOULAT

France full-back Anthony Bouthier has extended his contract with Montpellier by two years until 2023, the top 14 club announced Monday.

Bouthier, who touched down at Montpellier last summer from Pro D2 outfit Vannes, hit a fine run of form this season which saw him start at full-back for France in the team’s opening four matches of the Six Nations.

“I feel great in this town and at the club,” said the 27-year-old who became an overnight internet sensation after a booming clearing kick in his international debut against England in February travelled 90 metres.

“I made the choice to stay because it’s Montpellier that introduced me to the highest level and trusted me for a year.

“It is also a club which has ambitions to raise its first Top 14 title.”

Bouthier has played in 17 games for Montpellier this season, cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sitting eighth in the Top 14 before the interruption, Montpellier have also secured contract extensions for newly-capped France players Mohamed Haouas and Arthur Vincent, as well as promising winger Gabriel Ngandebe.

The club announced last week that another French international back, 31-year-old veteran Benjamin Fall was leaving.

Related Stories
Dolly breaks silence on reported Chiefs move 18.5.2020
Reported Chiefs target Dolly wants to remain in Europe 16.5.2020
Chiefs deny Keagan Dolly link 12.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Tension simmers as questions are raised about access to Covid-19 information

Government I could never prevent anyone from approaching the courts, says Ramaphosa on lockdown regulations

Courts If government can’t explain its lockdown laws, policies will be determined in the courts

Infection Updates SA has first jump of more than 1,000 in a day as Covid-19 total now reaches 15,515

Business News Didiza says more than 15,000 small-scale farmers have been approved for Covid relief


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition