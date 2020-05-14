Comrades Marathon officially cancelled

The world-renowned ultra marathon the Comrades Marathon which takes place annually has been cancelled.

The marathon which left many in doubt for the first time in more than 70 years due to the coronavirus pandemic has officially been called off according to preliminary reports.

The ultra-marathon was scheduled to be held for the 95th time on June 14. It was earlier placed on hold.

ASA president Aleck Skhosana said in a statement: “Cancelling what would have been the 95th edition of the Comrades Marathon was a long and arduous decision to make.

“With the race’s rich history, its powerful nation-building attributes and contribution towards social cohesion, as well as its immense economic impact, it would have been premature to rush into an outright cancellation sooner. However, we believe we have jointly arrived at the correct decision to protect the health and safety of all concerned as well as the lives of our fellow South Africans.”

The Comrades Marathon was earlier postponed from June 14 to a suitable date that was yet to be confirmed as organisers hoped the race would be held this year.

This is the first time the race has been called off since it was suspended between 1941 and 1945 due to World War II.

