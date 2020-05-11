Ex-All Blacks forward Kaino to retire next year

Kaino, 37, who lifted the Webb Ellis trophy in 2011 and again four years later, joined French side Toulouse in 2018.

“It will surely be my final season. I will be too old. I’ll see what the club say, but good youngsters are coming through and they’re the future,” he told French rugby newspaper Midi Olympique.

Kaino has extended his contract to keep him at the Stade Ernest-Wallon until 2021 and has been linked with a coaching position at the record 20-time French champions.

“It would be a superb opportunity. We’ll see. I would love it,” he said.

Kaino captained Toulouse to the French title last year, but the current campaign has been declared over due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Auckland Blues loose forward is eyeing the European Champions Cup title to add to his trophy haul, with his side having reached the quarter-finals of this season’s competition, which has been put on hold.

“It’s an ambition. When you come to Europe it’s inevitably that. When you see your team improving in the competition it becomes even more of an ambition,” he said.

“Winning the Champions Cup with Toulouse would be fantastic. I hope we’ll have the chance to win from this year’s edition.”