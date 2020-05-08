Covid-19 8.5.2020 11:08 am

Siya Kolisi donates food parcels to Limpopo villages

Dovhani Nengovhela
Richard Mabaso (Siya Kolisi Foundation), Chief Livhuwani Matsila, Sello Hatana (CEO, Nelson Mandela Foundation) and Springbok rugby player Siya Kolisi are photographed at a borehole at Matsila where the local community source their water from.

Kolisi has urged donors to come on board to ensure needy families are assisted during this difficult time.

The Siya Kolisi Foundation, in conjunction with Imbumba, the Nelson Mandela Foundation and the Radzambo Cultural Foundation recently donated groceries for a month to more than 500 needy villages around Vhembe, reports Review Online.

The official handover was held at Joe Matsila Guesthouse last Monday. Springbok rugby Captain Siya Kolisi was present during the ceremony and said it was important to give back to the communities who support him as a player and captain.

His foundation specifically targeted families in rural Vhembe, and was working with chiefs and municipal structures to ascertain where families who were financially affected by the lockdown were located.

He urged donors to come on board.

“This is a difficult time for many people and we must continue to make sure that families are assisted where there is a need.”

Chief Livhuwani Matsila of the Radzambo Cultural Foundation said he hoped to make a difference.

“Most people are not working during the lockdown. We are joining government as the traditional leadership by donating food to the needy.”

One of the recipients, an unemployed mother of three from Matsila, Grace Mudau (57) said she was grateful for the donation.

“I had nothing to cook as I had run out of money. But today I received food and for this I am thankful.”

