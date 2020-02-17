ESPN acquires the rights to the NBA in Africa

The Walt Disney Company Africa has acquired the multiyear rights to broadcast the National Basketball League (NBA) across the continent, starting 14 February 2020, exclusively on paid TV in English on ESPN and ESPN 2.

Considered the top basketball league in the world and featuring the world’s most talented players, the NBA is the latest to be added to ESPN’s already iconic and popular league and sporting event lineup from the United States and across the globe.

Viewers can look forward to regular-season games, the NBA Playoffs and the Conference Finals, as well as the peak of the basketball calendar, The Finals, the NBA’s annual championship series. For the remainder of the season, fans will be able to watch live games per week on Fridays and Sundays, including Friday ESPN double-headers and the NBA Sunday games.

Tipping things off will be the NBA All-Star 2020 from 14-16 February 2020.

Consisting of a variety of special events and performances, including NBA Rising Stars and State Farm All-Star Saturday Night, the weekend culminates with the 69th NBA All-Star Game on Sunday 16 February 2020*, the annual exhibition game featuring Team LeBron and Team Giannis. The teams will be playing for a chance to donate US $500,000 to charity.

Additional programming will include the broadcast of the NBA Draft in June, where each NBA team can select eligible players from across the US and the globe to play in the league. With more games, specials and events being lined up – including exciting programming created especially for fans in Africa – viewers have one destination to watch all the NBA action.

“By securing these rights for Africa, ESPN is able to further its commitment to bringing premier content to audiences and growing the diversity of programming on the channels,” said Evert van der Veer, Vice President of Media Networks for The Walt Disney Company Africa. “We are thrilled to share in the passion and excitement of this league with fans across the continent.”

Viewers will be able to follow the action on ESPN and ESPN 2 from 14 February 2020.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)