Surprise packet Pretorius lives up to all-rounder expectations

Having lost what seemed an important toss and being forced to bowl first on a pitch that definitely looked like a favourable one for batting, South Africa’s bowlers once again combined very well to limit England to 262 for nine at the end of the first day of the second Test.

While the proven attributes of Kagiso Rabada (18-3-63-2) and Vernon Philander (16-3-46-2) are well-known, and Anrich Nortje (17-2-54-2) is displaying his talent for fast bowling in thrilling fashion, the surprise packet of the pace bowling attack has been medium-pacer Dwaine Pretorius.

The all-rounder has been chosen more for his batting, but the Proteas management have been clear that they expect the 30-year-old to contribute maybe a dozen overs per innings with the ball, keeping things tight and allowing the strike bowlers to rotate.

It is a job Pretorius has done very well, with match figures of 24-8-49-2 on debut in the first Test at Centurion, and then 11-5-26-2 at Newlands on Friday.

“Faf [Du Plessis, captain] and Mark Boucher [coach] have been very specific about my role – I just have to make sure I go for as few runs as possible, dry up an end and build pressure for the strike bowlers. I think I’m doing that,” Pretorius said after the first day’s play with some understatement.

“I think the bowlers complemented each other quite well, we have two guys bowling at 150 and two who are very accurate, plus Keshav Maharaj played a very important role, bowling 27 overs for 68 runs and also getting a wicket. Vernon is world-class, always asking questions, and forms a very good combo up front with KG, and then I have the privilege of bowling with Anrich, who had some serious gas today.”

While Pretorius was magnificent in terms of economy in his first two spells – he bowled seven overs, five of which were maidens, and conceded just six runs – he showed in 20 minutes before the second new ball was due how skilful he is.

An impatient, but extremely dangerous, Jos Buttler had got to 29 and was moving all over the crease when Pretorius found a thin edge with a superb delivery that seamed away to have him caught behind. He then bowled Sam Curran, who has a Test batting average of 29.04, by nipping a delivery back into the left-hander, who was shouldering arms.

“Any wicket before the new ball is important and I was just glad to contribute. In fact I’m just glad to be playing Test cricket, it’s a dream come true, a massive thing for a kid from Rustenburg. I don’t like being hit for a boundary and it was a big wicket to get Buttler because he was looking dangerous.

“I hoped I would get a bowl from the Wynberg side all day because there was a bit of nibble from that end. Things went my way today and it was quite cool because it’s the first time I’ve really experienced the Barmy Army, although a lot of them got burnt today. It’s just a great environment with the Proteas now, with Kallis, Boucher, Harris and Langeveldt, there’s such experience we can feed off,” Pretorius said.

