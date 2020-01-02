 
 
Cricket 2.1.2020 05:00 pm

Bavuma needs to stake his claim in Test side – Faf du Plessis

Ken Borland, in Cape Town
Temba Bavuma of South Africa playing a shot during the 2nd T20 International match between India and South Africa at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium on September 18, 2019 in Mohali, India. (Photo by Isuru Sameera Peris/Gallo Images)

‘It’s about weight of runs, which was a challenge for him even before the injury. And weight of runs in four-day cricket will be his way back in,’ the Proteas skipper said.

The Newlands pitch on Thursday looked as delicious a prospect for batsmen as a big brown rump steak lying on a braai does for meat-lovers, but Temba Bavuma will not get a chance to bat on it during the second Test against England which starts on Friday, with Proteas captain Faf du Plessis saying the gritty 29-year-old now needs to stake his claim for a recall in franchise cricket. Du Plessis confirmed on Thursday that Bavuma was fit and fully recovered from the hip injury which kept him out of the first Test at Centurion, but had now lost his...
