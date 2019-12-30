Cricket 30.12.2019 07:54 pm

Maketa joins Junior Proteas as high performance consultant

News24 Wire
Malibongwe Maketa (Assistant Coach) during the South African national men's cricket team training session at Powerade Centre of Excellence on May 16, 2019 in Pretoria. Picture: Lee Warren / Gallo Images

He will join the squad in time for their quadrangular series against India, New Zealand and Zimbabwe starting in Durban on Friday.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced the appointment with immediate effect of Malibongwe Maketa as high performance consultant to the South African U19 squad currently preparing for the ICC U19 World Cup.

He will join head coach Lawrence Mahatlane’s squad in time for their quadrangular series against India, New Zealand and Zimbabwe starting in Durban on Friday and will continue in this role through the junior World Cup.

“As we have done with the consultants we have appointed to the Proteas it is important to have people with international experience working with our various squads,” commented CSA Acting Director of Cricket Graeme Smith.

“Mali fits the bill perfectly, having worked as Ottis Gibson’s assistant coach with the Proteas from 2017 to 2019. Before that he was a successful franchise coach with the Warriors, taking them to both the One-Day Cup and T20 Challenge finals in the 2016/17 season.

“Today’s five-wicket victory over India in the final match of their Youth ODI Series in East London can be seen as a positive and we will be doing everything we can to support them,” concluded Smith.

