Rugby 30.12.2019 06:03 pm

Cheetahs name touring group for first PRO14 fixture of 2020

News24 Wire
Cheetahs name touring group for first PRO14 fixture of 2020

Ruan Pienaar of Toyota Cheetahs during the Guinness Pro14 match between Connacht and Toyota Cheetahs at The Sportsground on October 26, 2019 in Galway, Ireland. (Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile/Gallo Images)

The tour group will fly out to Italy in two groups on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the team to face Zebre named on Friday.

The Cheetahs have named their touring squad for first PRO14 away fixture of 2020.

The Bloemfontein-based franchise face Zebre on Saturday, January 4 at 17.00pm at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma.

The Cheetahs currently lie in third place in Conference A with four wins in seven matches.

The tour group will fly out to Italy in two groups on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the team to face Zebre named on Friday.

Cheetahs Tour Group

Boan Venter, Wilmar Arnoldi, Aranos Coetzee, Sintu Manjezi, Walt Steenkamp, Chris Massyn, Junior Pokomela, Aidon Davis, Tian Meyer, George Whitehead, Rabz Maxwane, Benhard Janse van Rensbrug, William Small-Smith, Craig Barry, Rhyno Smith, Erich de Jager, Joseph Dweba, Luan de Bruin, JP du Preez, Marnus van der Merwe, Gerhard Olivier, Reinach Venter, Ruan Pienaar, Tian Schoeman and Clayton Blommetjies.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Pro14 wrap: Gutsy Kings finally make this piece of history 10.11.2019
Cheetahs hoping fast field will help break their duck 8.11.2019
The Cheetahs’ own ‘Kolisi’ reaches a special, ‘quick’ milestone 7.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Africa Sixty years on, Africa still seeks right model for growth

Technology Las Vegas tunnel ‘should be completed’ in 2020, says Elon Musk

General Thousands expected at Bushiri’s annual New Year’s Eve church service

Analysis & Profiles Why do small businesses have a higher chance of failing?

Africa ‘More than 20’ killed in Mogadishu car bomb – police


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition