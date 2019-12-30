Cheetahs name touring group for first PRO14 fixture of 2020

The Cheetahs have named their touring squad for first PRO14 away fixture of 2020.

The Bloemfontein-based franchise face Zebre on Saturday, January 4 at 17.00pm at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma.

The Cheetahs currently lie in third place in Conference A with four wins in seven matches.

The tour group will fly out to Italy in two groups on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the team to face Zebre named on Friday.

Cheetahs Tour Group

Boan Venter, Wilmar Arnoldi, Aranos Coetzee, Sintu Manjezi, Walt Steenkamp, Chris Massyn, Junior Pokomela, Aidon Davis, Tian Meyer, George Whitehead, Rabz Maxwane, Benhard Janse van Rensbrug, William Small-Smith, Craig Barry, Rhyno Smith, Erich de Jager, Joseph Dweba, Luan de Bruin, JP du Preez, Marnus van der Merwe, Gerhard Olivier, Reinach Venter, Ruan Pienaar, Tian Schoeman and Clayton Blommetjies.

