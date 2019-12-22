Aiden Markram’s Test career has hardly been thrown into the bonfire

He still has an average of just over 40, but the 25-year-old admitted on Sunday that going into the series against England which starts on Thursday in Centurion, it almost feels like he is starting all over again.

For such a level-headed character, it was a surprise when he punched the changeroom wall in Pune in October and fractured his wrist. But it was an indication of the frustrations that had been building up through the year, the series loss to Sri Lanka and then the disappointments of the World Cup preceding a tough time in India, culminating in a pair.

Which could have been avoided had he reviewed the lbw decision given to Ishant Sharma.

Markram made his comeback from that self-inflicted injury this weekend at the Wanderers, playing for the Titans against the Highveld Lions, and was out for just one in the first innings, bowled by in-form swing bowler Eldred Hawken, but looked solid in the second innings for his 30. In all he batted for 75 minutes and faced 58 deliveries, proving his fitness for the first Test.

“It feels like the start of a new season for me, actually like my first Test series again. The wrist held up really well and there was no pain, if anything it’s the rest of my body that needs to get used to cricket again! I started hitting balls two weeks ago and we built it up so I was at 100%, for sure, coming into this game. The timing worked out well.

“I certainly don’t feel undercooked, we’ve ticked all the boxes, even though I didn’t spend enough time out in the middle in this match, but things happen. But it was nice to have time off from cricket, it’s been a while since I had a break, and those few weeks off have helped to get rid of the clutter in the mind. I’ve struggled for runs over the last year and you have quite a lot of doubt, you need to find your belief again,” Markram told The Citizen on Sunday.

Fortunately, the opening batsman is not going to carry those negative thoughts into the first Test.

“I’ll be going in, if selected, with a lot of energy and clarity of mind. My game-plans are a lot clearer and I’m thinking back to when things went well for me, how I was playing then. I have a bit of confidence back now,” Markram said.

He has not yet faced the powerful England pace-bowling attack, but they won’t scare Markram, seeing as though he has already seen off the Australian pacemen, averaging 60 against them last year, and Pakistan (averaging 40.20).

Markram averages 48.81 at home since making his Test debut in 2017, and this Christmas cracker might just contain a big “boo!” for the visitors from the north.

