SportShorts: Gatland doesn’t want All Blacks job, Nadal slumps

RUGBY

‘Old school’ Gatland declines All Blacks role

Former Wales coach Warren Gatland confirmed Tuesday he has turned down an offer to apply for the All Blacks head coaching job.

The New Zealand-born Gatland told Radio Sport his loyalties lie with the Chiefs in Super Rugby and coaching the British and Irish Lions in 2021.

New Zealand Rugby has invited 26 New Zealand coaches to apply for the All Blacks coaching post vacated by Steve Hansen, and has previously said if Gatland wanted to be considered then he would have to give up the Lions role.

“It was nice to be contacted. I politely declined putting my name forward,” Gatland said.

“I’m a little bit old school. I’d made the commitment to the Chiefs and I’d made the commitment to the Lions, it was important that I carry on with that … honour the commitment I made to those two sides.” – AFP

TENNIS

Only the pain of losing for Nadal

Rafael Nadal refused to make excuses after being outplayed by defending champion Alexander Zverev at the ATP Finals on Monday as Stefanos Tsitsipas got his campaign off to a flying start.

The Spanish top seed, who has never won the season-ending event, came into the tournament at London’s O2 Arena under an injury cloud and was well short of his imperious best as he went down 6-2, 6-4.

Nadal is locked in a battle with Novak Djokovic to finish as the year-end number one but was not serving flat out in practice last week due to an abdominal strain that forced him to pull out of the Paris Masters at the semi-final stage.

“The physical issue was not an excuse at all,” said the Spanish 19-time Grand Slam champion, who said he did not feel any pain from his abdominal injury. “The only excuse is I was not good enough tonight.” – AFP

