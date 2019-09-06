Chester Williams, Springbok and World Cup ’95 legend, has died

Former Springbok legend Chester Williams passed away on Friday.

The 49-year-old, famous for the four tries he scored against Samoa in the 1995 Rugby World Cup quarterfinal at Ellis Park, died from a sudden heart attack.

It’s understood that Williams had complained about a pain in his chest on Friday afternoon after returning to his home in Cape Town after a gym session.

His wife, Maria, told Netwerk24 that she rushed him to Panorama Clinic’s emergency unit.

“He endured intense chest pain on our way to the hospital,” she said.

“Staff really tried their utmost to save him upon our arrival. Dr Louw Hofmeyr was amazing, but they couldn’t save him.”

Williams was part of the Springboks’ World Cup winning squad.

He played 27 Tests for the Boks between 1993 and 2000, scoring 14 tries in that time.

Since retiring he has been active on the coaching circuit including stints with the Springbok Sevens team, Super Rugby’s Cats and the Pumas.

Williams was the head rugby coach for the University of Western Cape (UWC).

The university’s media manager tweeted that he was in contact with Williams on Friday morning.

Less than two months ago, Williams’ Springbok wing partner James Small died at the age of 50, also from a heart attack.

South African rugby lovers and friends and former team-mates of Williams were taking to Twitter on Friday evening to pay their respects to a man who is one of the most iconic Springboks ever to have played the game.

Just heard that Chester Williams passed away. I cannot believe it. Just a few weeks after James Small. A great player and a very humble guy. Hamba Kahle — John Robbie (@John_C_Robbie) September 6, 2019

I’m lost for words,RIP pal,we’ve lost an ICON,thinking of Maria and the kids,close family and friends #RIPCHESSI pic.twitter.com/4eCegVUfuj — Breyton Paulse (@BreytonPaulse) September 6, 2019

Such sad news to hear of the passing of Chester Williams. RIP Chester. Thoughts and prayers to family — Jacques Kallis (@jacqueskallis75) September 6, 2019

Another huge blow to the rugby family and our country, with the passing of Chester Williams. Talented player, family man, loved by the community, our hearts are bleeding????Mooi loop my broer???? — Kobus Wiese (@4KobusWiese) September 6, 2019

The world of rugby mourns the passing of @Springboks great Chester Williams. A true legend on and off the pitch! pic.twitter.com/c6nXHNcp2y — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) September 6, 2019

This news of Chester Williams has blown me away. Condolences to all his family at this time. RIP legend???????? pic.twitter.com/zulxfmbuAz — Allan Donald (@AllanDonald33) September 6, 2019

Just last week, Williams invited Cape Town media and members of the rugby community to the launch of a new business venture that saw him create his own brand of beer called Chester’s Lager and IPA.

The product is due to be sold in Japan during the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Meanwhile, SA Rugby expressed its “disbelief” at Williams’ passing.

“The news of Chester’s passing is devastating and hard to believe, as he was still young and seemingly in good health,” said the governing body’s president, Mark Alexander.

“Chester was a true pioneer in South African rugby and his performances at the World Cup in 1995, as a snapshot of his Springbok career, will forever be etched in the hearts and minds of our rugby public. As a member of the Springbok class of 1995, Chester was not only well-known in the rugby fraternity, but he was a much-loved South African whose influence stretched wider than just the rugby world.”

