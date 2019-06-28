Lions hold on to Cash to head Currie Cup campaign

The Golden Lions on Friday announced that they have retained Ivan “Cash” van Rooyen as head coach for their Currie Cup campaign, which kicks off against the Pumas at Ellis Park on July 13.

Van Rooyen, the team’s Super Rugby conditioning coach, steered the team to the semifinals last year where they lost 33-24 to eventual champions the Sharks in Durban.

Like last season, Super Rugby coach Swys de Bruin will act as advisor while he is busy with his consultancy role as backline attack coach for the Springboks.

Van Rooyen joined the Lions in 2009 after hanging up his boots as a player and after successfully working with the junior, Vodacom Cup, Super Rugby and Currie Cup teams as a sport scientist.

He became Performance Excellence Manager at the Lions Rugby Company in 2018.

Wing Courtnall Skosan has put pen to paper and committed to the Lions until 2021.

Skosan joined the team in 2014 and has since played 72 Super Rugby matches for the Lions, which includes 33 tries and 165 points.

