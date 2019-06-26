IAAF submits bid to stop Caster Semenya competing

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has responded to the Swiss Federal Tribunal’s (SFT) “superprovisional order” which allows Semenya to compete freely while her case is under appeal, giving reasons for its difference of sexual development (DSD) regulations to remain in force.

This comes after a decision by the Swiss Supreme Court to suspend controversial international gender rules while her appeal is being heard, thereby giving her free rein to run in any race.

Semenya lodged an appeal against the IAAF’s DSD regulations which saw her banned from running against women in the middle distances, ranging from 400m to the mile (1.609km). In the wake of the ban, she competed in the women’s 2,000m race in France on June 11 and won the event.

Her suspension by the IAAF was expected to be enforced again today, pending the outcome of her appeal.

In its response submitted yesterday, the world athletics body specifically requested:

Reversal of the order to the IAAF to super-provisionally suspend the implementation of the DSD Regulations in respect of the appellant [Semenya].

Dismissal of the appellant’s application to suspend the implementation of the DSD Regulations in respect of the appellant pending the outcome of the appeal.

A statement published on the IAAF’s website reads:

“The IAAF fully respects each individual’s personal dignity and supports the social movement to have people accepted in society based on their chosen legal sex and/or gender identity. However, it is also committed to female athletes having the same opportunities as male athletes to benefit from athletics, be that as elite female athletes participating in fair and meaningful competition, as young girls developing life and sport skills, or as administrators or officials.

“This requires a protected category for females where eligibility is based on biology and not on gender identity. This crucial point was accepted and emphasized by the CAS in its 30 April 2019 decision to uphold the DSD Regulations. To define the category based on something other than biology would be category defeating and would deter many girls around the world from choosing competitive and elite sport after puberty.

“The IAAF will continue to defend its DSD Regulations and the CAS Award in the appeal proceedings before the SFT, because it continues to believe in equal rights and opportunities for all women and girls in our sport today and in the future.”

