Tennis SA bids legendary David Samaai farewell

South African tennis legend David Samaai died on Friday, Tennis SA announced in a statement yesterday.

He was 92.

Samaai, one of seven brothers, was born in the Western Cape in 1927.

“He was known for his big forehand, fearsome serves, his court speed, his enviable backhand, balance, excellent anticipation and impeccable net play,” read the statement. “Quite incredibly, he retained the South African singles championship for 21 years.

“Samaai was also a prolific doubles player and held the South African doubles championship title with partner Ossie Woodman for many years,” Tennis SA noted.

Despite playing during the apartheid years, Samaai defied the odds to play at Wimbledon, the French Open, the Swiss Open and the German Open.

In 1999, the Paarl resident received the Presidential Sports Award for lifetime achievements in tennis.

In that year, he also became the vice-chairperson of SA Tennis Association and continued to serve his community for many years.

On September 24, 2018, aged 91, Samaai was inducted into the Sports Legends Hall of Fame, along with 21 sports stars from the Western Cape.

Tennis SA vice-president Riad Davids said Samaai would be forever remembered in the hearts of tennis fans across South Africa.

“I knew David throughout my youth and revered him as a living legend,” said Davids. “I met him in 2002 at an under-10 tournament in the Western Cape.

“Wow, what an unassuming individual. He did not try to show off his status, rather he was calm, kind and endearing to everyone he met or conversed with.

“We will always remember him on court, with about 20 young children all copying his smile, while coaching.”

Tennis SA president Gavin Crookes also reflected on the life of a true gentleman of the game.

“The passing of David is closure to a remarkable life of achievement, despite the adverse circumstances in which he grew up and played the game of tennis he so loved. His knowledge of the game of tennis was legend.”

“He was always happy and enthusiastic to share this expertise. I am aware of many he mentored, and they are richer for this guidance.

“David was at all times humble, gracious, caring and passionate about the game of tennis. The expression ‘true gentleman’ is often insincere. In David’s case, it is a perfect description and a genuine and richly deserved compliment for someone who served both tennis and the tennis family with distinction. Thank you, David. Go well,” added Crookes.

