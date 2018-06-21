 
Competitions 21.6.2018 08:45 pm

3 TCG ADRENALYN TINS + LIMITED EDITION CARDS UP FOR GRABS!

WIN 1 of 3 TCG ADRENALYN TINS PLUS AN EXTRA LIMITED EDITION CARD WITH PANINI!

THIS COMPETITION IS CLOSED.

CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR WINNERS:

  • Graham Nichols
  • Neville Emslie
  • Vickesh Pitamber

Stand a chance to win 1 of 3 Panini TCG Adrenalyn collector’s tins plus an extra limited edition card. Each collector’s tin contains 60 cards plus 3 limited edition cards to the value of R249.

The competition runs from 5 – 22 June 2018.

T&Cs apply. By entering the competition, you agree to sign up to The Citizen’s free online daily newsletter and accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

