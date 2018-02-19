Committee on Sascoc asks for more time on maladministration inquiry

With the committee having sat for just two days in the opening week, the third day of the ministerial inquiry into the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) has been postponed, with an early delay having disrupted the lengthy process.

Having seen multiple witnesses last week, including Sascoc employees, sports administrators and legal representatives, the sports ministry said the three-member committee led by retired judge Ralph Zulman needed time to review the submissions they had received thus far.

“The committee has deemed it necessary to postpone its next sitting (today) and to resume on February 26,” Sport and Recreation SA said in a statement.

The inquiry was expected to pick up pace next week, however, with four days set aside for the committee to receive submissions.

Multiple individuals testified under oath last week, with various Sascoc officials fingered for alleged maladministration and conflict of interest.

Among the Olympic body’s bosses who had already been placed in the firing line by witnesses were Sascoc president Gideon Sam, deputy president Hajera Kajee and former chief executive Tubby Reddy.

Sascoc board members and a recently sacked trio of senior employees, including Reddy, were expected to appear later in the inquiry.

The process, which was probing governance issues at Sascoc, is due to come to a close on March 15.

