Load shedding, News, and Online Shopping: The most popular Apps in South Africa are available on HUAWEI AppGallery

These apps vary in category from financial, news and travel, to food and shopping, providing insights into South Africans culture and mobile app preferences.
An information-hungry citizenry
During a time when being informed is critical, and having credible, timely news sources important to every citizen, it is little wonder then, that several news apps formed part of the top downloads on HUAWEI AppGallery over the past nine months.
Electronic newspaper editions, including Business Day, Sunday Times, The Herald, and TimesLive were mostly downloaded. Other popular online news platforms like News24, Netwerk24, and EWN’s app versions were also popular hits.
Planning for load shedding
One of the frustrations people regularly had to deal with this year, is the inconvenience caused by load shedding. Thanks to the Load Shedding Notifier app, consumers have been able to monitor the current Eskom load shedding status. In addition, EskomSePush, also provides load shedding push notifications and predictions. With these awesome apps, you are able to prepare in advance.
Staying safe and protected
As the scourge of gender-based violence, abductions and general crime is taking its toll on our communities, having a mobile safety solution on hand whenever your life is endangered, can be a lifesaver.
The Namola app has therefore been one of the top downloads in 2020. It keeps you safe, connected and protected by enabling you to easily source help from the police, security companies, ambulance, fire department or traffic officers in any emergency, anytime, anywhere.
With the AA Armed Response app, help for emergency situations lies in only the press of the AA Armed Response button and aid will come to your rescue. You can get access to this service from only R35 per month for non-AA Members.
Online retail therapy
It has been a tough year so far, no doubt, but a little retail therapy can make for a good mood boost. Having access to anything you want without having to leave your home by simply shopping on mobile apps, is super convenient.
Takealot, South Africa’s number one mobile shopping app, was a popular download along with Zando Fashion Shopping, bidorbuy, Loot Online, and Woolworths.
Taking charge of finances
Taking charge of finances and handling money well requires one to be responsible and financially savvy. With 22seven, you are able to manage your money better and invest it wisely, thanks to budgeting and investing insight provided on the app. Small wonder then, that this app has been very popular.
And when it comes to simple, small transactions on the go, SnapScan and Zapper proved to be favourites on HUAWEI AppGallery as these deliver instant mobile payments that are quick and secure in all kinds of transactional scenarios.
Streaming entertainment
The ability to consume TV and film content your way, whenever and wherever, has given rise to subscription video on demand services (SVoD). With a focus on local content, our very own local SVoD service, Showmax was among the most popular downloads. Like Showmax, DStv is part of Multichoice and with the DStv Now app, all DStv entertainment is available to any DStv subscriber.
Those who were not watching, were definitely listening to their favourite radio station or music streaming platform. The 947 radio mobile app was a favourite for 2020, as the app lets you listen live, access previous show podcasts and let you review the Top 40 SA music chart.
Favourite food delivered at a click
When it comes to ordering in, the MrD Food delivery app has been a hit on HUAWEI AppGallery. With a selection of more than 5000 South African restaurants, Mr D Food is indeed South Africa’s number one food delivery service.
For those who just prefer ordering from specific restaurant chains though, downloads showed that Nando’s, Steers, and Debonairs Pizza apps were among the favourites in the food delivery category.
A host of other apps were also ranked among the top downloaded apps on HUAWEI AppGallery so far this year. These included Nedbank Money, Capitec Bank, Absa Banking App, Standard Bank/Stanbic Bank, the Gautrain App, Mango Airlines, the South African Airways app, Flapp, SuperSport, MoyaMessenger, d6SchoolCommunicator, Cars.co.za, Discovery, Clicks, Bottlesa and Hyperli.
Check out and download all these apps, any many more from HUAWEI AppGallery by clicking here from your HUAWEI device. You’ll be sure to find an app that will bring enhanced convenience, functionality and entertainment to your life.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.