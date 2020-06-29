 Generation Z: Educating the youth, one app at time

As the years go by, it becomes apparent to us that one generation slowly takes the back seat, whilst another becomes prominent– introducing Generation Z, South Africa’s next generation of leaders, creatives and entrepreneurs.
It is no secret that Generation Z will give the rest of the World a run for their money through their agile mindset and innovative creations. It is, however, our job to make sure we equip this generation with all the necessary skills they will need to take the World by storm.
Some of the ways we can assist this generation is by providing educational platforms to them – especially in an age where technology is pivotal in our lives. With that being said, here are a few of the educational applications HUAWEI AppGallery can provide to keep the youth of South Africa well-informed and to prepare them for their futures.
Matric Live
Nothing is scarier than one’s final year of high school. Anxiety creeps in and the final marks will literally determine every learner’s future. Fortunately, there is Matric Live, which is currently South Africa’s top education application with over 200 000 active users. This application was created to prepare students for their final year of examinations – through the utilisation of visual and contextual learning. Not only does the app provide unique forms of studying, it also provides past examination and practice papers.
JDST Solutions
Even though matric is a whirlwind of a year for many students, every year of high school is challenging! And for that reason, AppGallery has JDST Solutions, which is a hub that holds up to 36 different educational apps for students ranging from grades 8 to 12. Some of the most popular apps on the hub are those related to Mathematics and Science. The best part about these applications is the fact that they do not require mobile data to operate. Therefore, students can roam the apps freely without stressing about an internet connection.
Extramarks
Every parent wants the best for their child. Every child needs the confidence to succeed in life. Extramarks e-learning Programme is designed to build confidence through positive affirmation and empowers learners to take control of their studies- within or outside the classroom.
Extramarks gives learners access to interactive multimedia lessons that are mapped to the South African School Curriculum for grades R to 12. Whether the learners want to study online through the website or mobile app, versatility and adaptability are the name of the game.
D6 School Communicator
With stress and anxiety becoming an infamous side effect of child education, the support of one’s parents and school district aims to keep a scholar’s head above water. This, is where D6 School Communicator comes in handy. In order to keep both parents and schools updated on the education of their scholars, the app provides news, contacts, homework and notice boards to keep all parties updated. The application has been known to set a prestigious standard in school management in over 2500 schools across the globe.
MySeeds
This app is a FREE incentive and rewards application for motivating learners and teachers to improve performance with points gained and redeemed at qualifying partners. It also includes a free school to parent communicator.
It is clear that the manner at which students consume information is evolving. It is even more apparent that our youth’s way of thinking is evolving. Therefore, it is up to us to provide the necessary sources to prepare this generation with the tools and skills they will need in order to ignite the world.
