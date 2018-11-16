Everything about insurance just got easier with the new PMD app

WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS TO USING THE PMD APP?
Most of us are forever downloading apps on our cellphones. This app from PMD is all about customer care, and how to make life a lot easier, especially for those who live permanently in the fast lane. Read on and discover the benefits of using the PMD app.
SOME INFORMATION ABOUT THE APP
The app is available for Android cellphones (eg, Samsumg, Huawei) and Apple iPhones. Just go to the link and download the app.
WHAT GREAT FEATURES DOES THE APP HAVE?
It is important to examine the app’s features so that you can fully utilise what is on offer. We wouldn’t want you to miss out on anything.
EMERGENCY CONTACT NUMBERS IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE
The app offers you immediate access to the PMD Call Centre, as well as 24-hour Roadside Assist, ambulance, and police. The usefulness of having these numbers literally at your fingertips is exemplified during a crisis or emergency situation. Especially if you are in a dire situation on the roadside somewhere, you don’t want to waste precious time trying to find a number that should have been on your phone.
LODGING CLAIMS
PMD strives to make lodging claims as easy as possible, and this can be easily accomplished using the app. Remember that any car accident or loss must be reported to PMD within 48 hours.
PROVIDING CAR PHOTOS
With today’s amazing cellphone technology, you can take car photos using your cellphone. Eight car photos are required if you want to commence cover. Photographs must be sent to PMD in their original format as email attachments if you do not have the app.
HAVE YOUR PHOTOS BEEN ACCEPTED?
The app will show you how to take correct pictures and provides examples for you to follow. It will also respond to your photos, regarding if the photos have been submitted but not approved, submitted and approved or if the photos are not approved and need to be resubmitted.
ACCESSING POLICY DOCUMENTS
You may want to have a look at PMD policy documents or check out what your policy has to say about certain conditions. All you need to do is follow the app instructions.
WHAT’S THE PROGRESS ON MY CLAIM?
This is a question that most motorists have continually on the tips of their tongues after submitting a claim. When your car has been involved in an accident, you would like to have the matter resolved as soon as possible. Many motorists have only access to one car, and the longer a claim takes the greater the inconvenience of living life with ‘no legs’. Thus, instead of having to phone in all the time to get an update on the progress of your claim, just use the app. It will immediately tell you at what stage the claim is.
PMD OFFERS YOU AFFORDABLE CAR INSURANCE
Although you can’t buy car insurance using the app, there is nothing to stop you from buying car insurance online with PMD. Affordable car insurance is available to you by accessing their Online Insurance Purchase Platform. The whole procedure is quick and easy. You don’t have to contact anyone unless you have a problem. A call-back facility has been made available for this reason. Audio and video materials are also available for further assistance.
DOWNLOAD THE APP
Are you an existing PMD client? Feel free to download the app in the Google Play Store (Android cellphones) or the App Store (iPhones) for future added convenience.
