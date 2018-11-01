How to watch DStv on your phone or tablet

Catch an episode of The Queen while you’re making dinner, watch My Perfect Wedding while you’re in bed, and livestream Amakhosi taking on the Bucs to the nearest smart TV when you’re at your friend’s house. All you need is a Wi-Fi connection and to be registered for DStv Now.
What is DStv Now?
DStv Now is an online version of DStv – you download the app, register and log in.
Watch sports, series and movies on your smartphone, tablet, laptop, computer or even your smart TV. You can watch whatever is showing on your favourite DStv channels live, or use Catch Up to stream and download the latest episodes of series. You can even binge-watch entire seasons as a box set.
There is no extra cost to watch DStv on your devices, you just need to be a DStv Premium, Compact or Compact Plus subscriber. All you need is an internet connection.
Here’s how it works
Go online to now.dstv.com or download the DStv Now app. Follow the prompts to create a username and password. That is all you need to watch DStv on any device.
Get the DStv Now app for smartphones and tablets
- Download the DStv Now app from the Google Play or Apple App Store.
- Launch the app and log in to your DStv account.
- Start watching.
Stream DStv to the nearest smart TV
Did you know you can watch DStv on a big screen without a decoder? It’s entirely possible if you have a smart TV, which is a TV that connects to the internet. The DStv Now app is available for Apple TV, Samsung smart TVs, LG smart TVs and Android TV media players.
PLUS, download episodes to watch later
One of the best things about using DStv Now is you can download up to 25 episodes to watch on your phone or tablet. Do it while you’re on Wi-Fi, then watch the episodes later while you’re offline.
If you don’t have access to Wi-Fi, you can use your data while you’re watching DStv via the app. Check out the video data bundles from Vodacom. These data bundles are super cost-effective and give you more data to watch video content online.
