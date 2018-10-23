Join team stream! How to sign up for Showmax with DStv

There’s no shame in a pizza-and-bingewatch day with your favourite comedies and club duvet. You can lose yourself in the latest series, express from the US, or settle in for all the drama and intrigue with the best of HBO. Showmax has you covered, with unlimited streaming for only R99 per month.
Not everyone knows that if you’re a DStv subscriber, you pay less for Showmax. Or nothing at all! DStv Premium subscribers get Showmax for free, while DStv Compact and Compact Plus subscribers only pay R49.
As a DStv subscriber, all you have to do is add Showmax to your monthly DStv account. That’s it. Then stream or download your favourite Showmax series on any device that connects to the internet – your smartphone, your tablet, your laptop, and even your Xbox or PS4. You can also watch Showmax on your DStv Explora or smart TV.
How do I add Showmax to my DStv account?
You would need to sign up for a Showmax subscription and then select “DStv add to account” as your payment method.
- Go to Showmax.com.com
- Create a Showmax account with your email address.
- Create a password.
- Choose “DStv add to account” as your payment method.
- Enter your South African ID number.
- Confirm your mobile phone number.
- A one-time pin (OTP) will be SMSed to this number to verify your account.
- Start watching your favourite shows.
I’m already a Showmax subscriber: how do I add Showmax to my DStv account?
If you already have a credit, cheque card or a Paypal subscription, all you need to do is log into your Showmax account and change the payment method to “DStv add to account”.
- Login to Showmax.
- Refer to Manage Account and click on Manage Subscription.
- Select “DStv add to account” as your form of payment.
- Enter your South African ID number.
- Confirm your mobile phone number.
- A one-time pin (OTP) will be SMSed to this number to verify your account.
- Enter in the OTP and accept the terms and conditions.
- You can watch Showmax on up to 5 devices. Your phone, your tablet, your laptop – whichever you have close by.
You can also watch Showmax on your DStv Explora
If you have a connected DStv Explora, you can watch Showmax the same as you would watch any other channel. Press the blue DStv button on your remote, click Watch Now and select Showmax to start watching. Find out more here.
DStv Premium subscribers pay nothing extra for Showmax, and DStv Compact and Compact Plus subscribers pay just R49 per month. Not bad for unlimited access to thousands and thousands of the best series, including HBO, movies, kids’ shows and documentaries! PLUS, more titles are added every week.
Don’t miss out! Sign up for Showmax here.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.