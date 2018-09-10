When a car accident stops you in your tracks, Guardian Angel on Call gets you safely back on track

When your foot hits that pedal every morning, you know it’s the start of another non-stop day. And as women, that day is chockfull of numerous demands, which we continually strive to balance. So when life throws us a curveball, we like to be prepared to get back on track, ASAP.
So what happens if you’re in a car accident and your car’s not safe to drive? You’ll need a tow truck and a lift where you need to go. Not to mention contacting your insurer to lodge a claim.
If you have comprehensive car insurance from 1st for Women, you wouldn’t need to worry about a thing – Guardian Angel on Call would be there to keep you safe and make your life easier. Through the 1st for Women app, you’ll be able to:
- Request Accident Assistance – an authorised tow truck you can track and trust will be sent to your exact location.
- Request a lift– our lift provider will collect you and take you where you need to go.
- Request the stand-by-me service – if you’re feeling unsafe, we’ll send a Guardian Angel to wait with you until help arrives.
And as long as your vehicle is towed by one of our authorised providers, our claims team will be automatically notified and will be in touch with you the next day to register your claim.
To enjoy all these and a host of other benefits all you’d need to do is download and register on the 1st for Women app.
The app includes a built-in mobile crash detector that will pick up if you’ve been in a serious accident and send emergency medical assistance – whether you can contact them or not. So had you been knocked unconscious or suffered any other injury in that car accident, help would be on its way. And the best part of all is that you can share Guardian Angel on Call with your regular drivers and up to five of your loved ones.
Now that your car’s been towed, your lift’s arrived and 1st for Women has been notified of your accident, you can sit back, relax, and feel totally at ease, knowing that our claims team will get in touch with you the next day to register your claim. And if you’re wondering what to expect next, we’ve answered some of the most frequently asked questions about the insurance claims process below.
Who can I contact to enquire about the status of my claim?
Your dedicated claims consultant. When your claim is captured, you’ll be given the name and contact details of this consultant who will assist you throughout the claims process.
- Familiarise yourself with your policy terms and conditions – Make sure that you understand what you are covered for and what excesses apply for the various types of cover, for example home, building or vehicle insurance.
- Check that the details on your policy schedule are up to date and correct – make sure that you are adequately insured and that all the details related to the risk covered are stipulated correctly. For example, if you have home contents insurance, is your home address recorded correctly? Or, in the case of car insurance, is the name of the regular driver correct? All this information can be found on the 1st for Women website and can be amended using the ‘Manage my policy’ function. Customers can also email first@firstforwomen.co.za or contact our service team on 0861 339 339.
Tips for submitting a vehicle claim
