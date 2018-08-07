Warm your bathroom up during winter

The bathroom is commonly known as the coldest room in the home – but it doesn’t need to be.
Joseph Throssell from Michele Throssell Interiors offers you some great ideas on how to warm up your bathroom this winter:
Organic Elements
Adding organic elements into a bathroom can make a space feel warm and soulful. However, it is important not to over saturate a small bathroom with too many finishes.
According to Throssell: “The golden rule is to never add more than three organic elements in a bathroom.”
An ideal organic element is a bamboo plant that does not require as much maintenance during the chilly season.
Brrr, it’s cold outside
Stepping out of the shower on those chilly mornings and cool winter evenings is not something you look forward to.
Get yourself some new big fluffy towels to wrap around yourself after your steamy hot bath or shower that have been dried on one of Bathroom Butler’s heated towel rails.
Cosy up your bathroom
There is nothing worse than stepping out a warm shower or bath onto cold tiles.
Show your feet some love with a cosy rug — remember, the thicker the thread, the cosier the rug. Use warm colours as suggested by the Pantone 2018 winter colour palette to “heat” things up.
Mix materials
Throssell favours dark hues, greens and bronze as popular materials for the bathroom this winter.
“Add handmade tiles, weathered bronze accents or black bathroom accessories for a striking organic feel.”