Exciting new line of furniture

Design is taking on the appearance of cleaner lines and this can be seen in the furniture designs of Head Interiors.
The interior designer that specialises in luxury items has introduced a new viewpoint on contemporary style at their Hyde Park, Johannesburg, showroom.
Brought to you by Office Group
The specially designed and locally crafted range of furniture, together with exclusive imports and accessories feature rich textures and generous proportions in a perennial palette of neutrals and greys, punctuated with jewel and citrus hues paying homage to enduring yet modern elegance.
Each piece in the collection, which includes plush sofas, occasional chairs, ottomans and tables, was meticulously produced to Head Interiors’ exacting standards of quality, durability and comfort.
And, reflecting the company’s reputation for creating bespoke interiors locally and internationally, furnishings can be custom produced from a selection of fabrics and finishes according to individual taste.
- Contact Head Interiors on 027-11-325-2700.
- Head Interiors is located at Hyde Square, corner Jan Smuts Avenue and North Road, Hyde Park, Johannesburg.
- Head Interiors official site.