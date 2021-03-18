Cops accused of letting Eldorado Park vigilante murder squad walk free

PREMIUM!
Cops accused of letting Eldorado Park vigilante murder squad walk freeCrime 9 hours ago
The vigilante group allegedly tortured and murdered men they suspected of being behind a spate of burglaries, in the crime-riddled area.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
General Former president FW de Klerk diagnosed with cancer
Business News Human error still the cause of most road accidents
World Putin hits back at Biden’s ‘killer’ comment: ‘Takes one to know one’
Business Questions over Eskom burning millions for Zulu king’s memorial
State Capture Eskom paid McKinsey R30 million without a signed contract, says Singh