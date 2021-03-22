Rugby 22.3.2021 02:29 pm

Jantjies pleased to be back in the heat of the action

Rudolph Jacobs
Jantjies pleased to be back in the heat of the action

Lions No 10 Elton Jantjies said it was enjoyable being back out on the field after a few weeks off. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The Lions are next up against the Stormers in Cape Town this weekend as the Preparation Series comes to an end.

Lions captain Elton Jantjie admitted there was a bit of rust in his game after not playing for a few weeks following his team’s Preparation Series win against the Sharks at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Jantjies though produced some great touches and had a hand in several of the six tries scored by the Lions, who had to dig deep at the end to produce a winning 43-40 result.

Known to be fairly hard on himself, Jantjies said he would do a review of his, and the team’s, performance with Lions head coach Cash van Rooyen and Preparation Series coach Mziwakhe Nkosi.

“I’ll have a chat with Cash and coach Mziwakhe about my game,” said Jantjies.

“I will review my own game. There were a few mistakes but it’s part of rugby.”

The Lions played some delightful rugby in the first half and the try scored by fullback Tiaan Swanepoel after a counter-attack from inside their own half was simply outstanding.

ALSO READ: Vincent Tshituka lauded after Lions edge Sharks

“It was nice, I really enjoyed it,” said Jantjies.

“We pride ourselves in playing at a certain tempo and in patches we did that,” added the No 10. “In the first half it was pleasing to see that we could score some long-range tries.”

While the defence wasn’t always top-drawer as 12 tries were scored it served as a good hit-out in preparation for the final match in the series against the Stormers in Cape Town this weekend.

Jantjies said it was “enjoyable” to be out in the heat of battle again, following a few weeks off.

“It was nice to be out there after a few weeks, it was enjoyable,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Simelane in the spotlight as Lions host Sharks 20.3.2021
Everitt sheds light on Brendan Venter’s new Sharks role 19.3.2021
Big guns return for Lions against Sharks 18.3.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motorsport Formula One welcomes the return of the Schumacher name

World ‘Everything evaporated’ – Olympics’ overseas fan ban hits Japan tourism

World WATCH: Fresh deluge worsens ‘one in 100 year’ Australia floods

Opinion Will Zondo succeed in getting Zuma jailed for contempt?

Local News Can municipalities afford a R4k salary increase?



today in print

Read Today's edition