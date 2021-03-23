Cheetahs wary of falling into Elephants’ ‘trap’

The Cheetahs are preparing for a “scrappy” encounter against the EP Elephants when they host the men from the Eastern Cape in their final Preparation Series match in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

And, they are doing whatever they can to prevent falling into the visitors’ “trap.”

The Elephants have suffered big losses against the Bulls, Lions and Griquas, but Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie said it was obvious the visitors to Bloemfontein this weekend have the ability to throw teams out of rhythm.

“We have seen the games that EP have played so far and all of them were quite scrappy affairs,” said Fourie.

“So we will have to execute our game-plan well and not fall into the trap of being forced into their rhythm and style of play.”

Fourie is taking his team’s 22-15 loss to the Pumas in Nelspruit last weekend on the chin. The defeat was the Cheetahs’ first in the competition after narrow wins over the Stormers and the Sharks.

The Cheetahs boss added his plan was always to use 23 players for the first two games a different 23 for the last two games – to give everyone exposure before their next major competition.

Fourie however conceded the Pumas deserved a mention following two gallant losses against the Lions and the Bulls.

“Credit to the Pumas,” he said, “but we’re back at home on Sunday and have another chance to rectify matters.

“We will look at a few other guys who haven’t had a chance yet, but we will have to make a big step-up from last weekend,” said Fourie.

